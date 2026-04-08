Barclays Cuts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $65.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Evercore set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Masco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.93.

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Masco Price Performance

MAS traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. Masco has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Masco by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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