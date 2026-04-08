IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Barclays

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

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IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.66. The company had a trading volume of 72,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,146. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,273.27. The trade was a 30.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in IDACORP by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

Further Reading

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