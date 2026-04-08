Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Evotec had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.94 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Evotec’s conference call:

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Just Evotec Biologics pivoted to an asset?light, technology?enablement model highlighted by the $650m Sandoz agreement, an approximately €65m Q4 license contribution and 39.8% full?year revenue growth, positioning JAB as a higher?margin growth pillar.

pivoted to an asset?light, technology?enablement model highlighted by the $650m Sandoz agreement, an approximately €65m Q4 license contribution and 39.8% full?year revenue growth, positioning JAB as a higher?margin growth pillar. The Horizon transformation targets structural run?rate savings of about €75m by end?2027 (with ~20–30% realized in 2026), plus consolidation to 10 sites and commercial upgrades designed to lift adjusted EBITDA margin toward and beyond 20% by 2028.

by end?2027 (with ~20–30% realized in 2026), plus consolidation to 10 sites and commercial upgrades designed to lift adjusted EBITDA margin toward and beyond by 2028. The Discovery & Preclinical Development (DMPD) segment saw continued softness—2025 revenues declined ~13.5% and segment adjusted EBITDA turned negative due to overcapacity—making DMPD a near?term drag with recovery expected mainly in H2 2026.

Evotec enters 2026 with a strong liquidity position (~€476m cash and no active covenants), but management’s 2026 guidance is cautious (group revenues €700–780m; adjusted EBITDA €0–40m), reflecting a transition year with execution and market?recovery risk.

Evotec Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of EVO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 85,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,482. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Institutional Trading of Evotec

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Evotec by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

EVO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

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Evotec Company Profile

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Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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