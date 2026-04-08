Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $66.33. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 43,635,790 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 16.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 74,815 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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