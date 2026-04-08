Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.50, but opened at $177.17. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $185.6340, with a volume of 1,337,920 shares traded.

Diamondback Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

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Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised numerous 2026–2027 quarterly and yearly EPS estimates, lifted FY2026/FY2027 forecasts materially and maintains an “Overweight” rating with a $225 target — a clear upgrade to expectations for Diamondback’s near?term earnings power. MarketBeat KeyCorp Coverage

KeyCorp raised numerous 2026–2027 quarterly and yearly EPS estimates, lifted FY2026/FY2027 forecasts materially and maintains an “Overweight” rating with a $225 target — a clear upgrade to expectations for Diamondback’s near?term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Roth MKM reiterated a “Neutral” rating but raised its price target to $200 from $180, signaling a modestly more constructive view on valuation while leaving the formal recommendation unchanged. Benzinga

Roth MKM reiterated a “Neutral” rating but raised its price target to $200 from $180, signaling a modestly more constructive view on valuation while leaving the formal recommendation unchanged. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note Diamondback has delivered strong returns over the past year (cited ~56% gain) driven by low-cost drilling, cash flow and high-recovery assets — but they flag rising costs, leverage and recent reserve/production revisions as risk points investors should monitor. Yahoo Finance: Should You Invest?

Coverage pieces note Diamondback has delivered strong returns over the past year (cited ~56% gain) driven by low-cost drilling, cash flow and high-recovery assets — but they flag rising costs, leverage and recent reserve/production revisions as risk points investors should monitor. Negative Sentiment: Energy-sector pressure: headlines indicate major oil names are falling today, which drags integrated and E&P names (including FANG) as commodity/sector momentum tilts negative — a key short?term driver of the drop. Yahoo: Exxon, Chevron, More Oil Stocks Fall

Energy-sector pressure: headlines indicate major oil names are falling today, which drags integrated and E&P names (including FANG) as commodity/sector momentum tilts negative — a key short?term driver of the drop. Negative Sentiment: Diamondback’s most recent quarter (Feb 23) missed EPS and revenue expectations and showed year?over?year revenue decline — an earnings miss that continues to weigh on sentiment and valuation multiple compression. (Company Q4 results referenced in background filings.)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 982,006 shares in the company, valued at $158,220,806.72. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,761,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,740. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,209,212 shares of company stock worth $199,689,401 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $14,335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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