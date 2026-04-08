Critical Survey: Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) vs. Petrosonic Energy (OTCMKTS:PSON)

Petrosonic Energy (OTCMKTS:PSON – Get Free Report) and Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petrosonic Energy and Neste OYJ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrosonic Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neste OYJ $21.51 billion 1.05 $162.92 million $0.11 133.00

Analyst Ratings

Neste OYJ has higher revenue and earnings than Petrosonic Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings for Petrosonic Energy and Neste OYJ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrosonic Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Neste OYJ 0 4 1 2 2.71

Given Petrosonic Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Petrosonic Energy is more favorable than Neste OYJ.

Profitability

This table compares Petrosonic Energy and Neste OYJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrosonic Energy N/A N/A N/A Neste OYJ 0.81% 2.14% 0.99%

Summary

Neste OYJ beats Petrosonic Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrosonic Energy

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Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. It also intends to manufacture synthetic crude oil through emulsification of heavy crude oil and asphaltenes. The company was formerly known as Bearing Mineral Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Petrosonic Energy, Inc. in May 2012. Petrosonic Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Neste OYJ

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents, as well as road transportation, non-road uses, aviation and marine sectors. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, transport companies, customers in aviation, shipping, industrial and agricultural sectors, municipalities, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales and distributors. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

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