HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.37. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $6.4030, with a volume of 236,935 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPK. Zacks Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

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HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $807.43 million, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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