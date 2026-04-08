Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.48 and last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 12257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

Greif Bros. Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

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Greif Bros. Company Profile

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Greif, Inc (NYSE: GEF.B) is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company’s core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

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