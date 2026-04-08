iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.56, but opened at $32.02. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 298,384 shares traded.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.08.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5,659.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,670,000 after buying an additional 4,526,175 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14,612.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after buying an additional 1,104,092 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 672,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 601,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 391,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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