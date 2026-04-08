Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 557,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 404,872 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.09.
Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.75.
Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of Amplify High Income ETF
Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile
The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.
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