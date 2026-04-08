Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 557,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 404,872 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.09.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.75.

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Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify High Income ETF

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,164 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 610,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

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