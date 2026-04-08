Reviewing Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) & ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA)

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) and ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZenaTech has a beta of 12.32, suggesting that its share price is 1,132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nano-X Imaging and ZenaTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 1 0 1 3 3.20 ZenaTech 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Nano-X Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.64%. ZenaTech has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.90%. Given ZenaTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZenaTech is more favorable than Nano-X Imaging.

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and ZenaTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging -680.11% -48.75% -43.63% ZenaTech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and ZenaTech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging $12.30 million 12.68 -$53.52 million ($1.32) -1.81 ZenaTech $1.96 million 25.08 -$3.27 million ($0.39) -5.60

ZenaTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano-X Imaging. ZenaTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nano-X Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZenaTech beats Nano-X Imaging on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano-X Imaging

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Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode. The company's solutions include Nanox Multi Source System comprising Nanox.ARC, a medical tomographic imaging system incorporating its digital X-ray source, and Nanox. CLOUD, a platform which employs a matching engine to match medical images to radiologists that provides image repository, connectivity to diagnostic assistive AI systems, billing, and reporting. It also offers Nanox.MARKETPLACE, which connects imaging facilities with radiologists and enables radiologists to provide, as well as customers to obtain remote interpretations of imaging data; artificial intelligence (AI)-based software imaging solutions to hospitals, health maintenance organizations, integrated delivery networks, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers that are designed to identify or predict undiagnosed or underdiagnosed medical conditions through the mining of data included in images of existing computed tomography scans for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease; Teleradiology Services, which provide imaging interpretation services for radiology practices, hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care facilities; and multi-specialty physician groups, contracts, and radiology readings. The company is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About ZenaTech

(Get Free Report)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety. ZenaTech, Inc. was formerly known as ZenaDrone, Inc. and changed its name to ZenaTech, Inc. on October 5, 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

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