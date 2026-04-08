Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.33.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.33. 586,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,270. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.66 and a 200 day moving average of $568.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,988,000 after acquiring an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

About Spotify Technology

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Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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