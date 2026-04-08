Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 101361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $519.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

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Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ES4 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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