Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.56.

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Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.11. 114,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,929. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $142.54 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

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Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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