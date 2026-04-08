Vanderbilt University Purchases New Stake in Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 136,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Voyager Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $13,738,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,813,000.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Voyager Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE VOYG opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $73.95.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 62.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Voyager Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.