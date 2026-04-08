Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.6950, but opened at $4.95. Rakuten shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 8,912 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Rakuten Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Rakuten, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Rakuten

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Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

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