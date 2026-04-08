Jorey Chernett Buys 60,000 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 60,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 6,993,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,491,719.73. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, April 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 90,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jorey Chernett bought 50,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Jorey Chernett bought 40,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jorey Chernett bought 77,702 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $205,133.28.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett bought 83,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $212,480.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett bought 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $257,210.64.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett bought 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett bought 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett bought 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

AIRS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIRS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRS

About AirSculpt Technologies

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AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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