Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.5850, with a volume of 171276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSI. Freedom Capital upgraded Rush Street Interactive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Rush Street Interactive to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $4,156,457.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,529.88. This trade represents a 26.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,052,477.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 663,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,245.42. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 1,408,225 shares of company stock worth $26,706,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 15.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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