Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.35.

Get Danaher alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.62. 163,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $214.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Danaher by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 134,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.