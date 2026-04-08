Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at TD Cowen

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.77.

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Global Payments Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. 787,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,422. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $90.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

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Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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