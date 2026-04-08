Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 39,771 shares.The stock last traded at $92.35 and had previously closed at $91.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $623.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5,685.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

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