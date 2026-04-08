American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

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American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. 408,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,606. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. American International Group has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American International Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,241,091,000 after buying an additional 12,645,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $636,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after buying an additional 7,117,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American International Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,371,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,613,000 after buying an additional 4,661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,618,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,147,000 after buying an additional 4,210,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American International Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: McGill & Partners strategic collaboration to use agentic AI for managing capacity in the subscription market — could improve underwriting efficiency and specialty portfolio deployment if implemented successfully. Read More.

McGill & Partners strategic collaboration to use agentic AI for managing capacity in the subscription market — could improve underwriting efficiency and specialty portfolio deployment if implemented successfully. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC trimmed its price target slightly ($90 ? $89) but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in AIG’s fundamentals despite modestly lower near?term upside. Read More.

HSBC trimmed its price target slightly ($90 ? $89) but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in AIG’s fundamentals despite modestly lower near?term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold” rating on AIG, reflecting mixed expectations across the broker community and limited near?term conviction. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold” rating on AIG, reflecting mixed expectations across the broker community and limited near?term conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AIG set the date to report Q1 2026 results (release Apr 30 after market close; call May 1). This is a clear near?term catalyst — results and management commentary will likely drive the next leg of share movement. Read More.

AIG set the date to report Q1 2026 results (release Apr 30 after market close; call May 1). This is a clear near?term catalyst — results and management commentary will likely drive the next leg of share movement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley published a pessimistic forecast for AIG’s stock price — negative analyst commentary can pressure sentiment and increase short?term volatility. Read More.

Morgan Stanley published a pessimistic forecast for AIG’s stock price — negative analyst commentary can pressure sentiment and increase short?term volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target slightly ($79 ? $78) and maintained an Equal Weight rating — a modest downgrade that reduces visible upside from broker targets. Read More.

Barclays cut its price target slightly ($79 ? $78) and maintained an Equal Weight rating — a modest downgrade that reduces visible upside from broker targets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Florida jury found AIG must pay $110,000 to defense counsel — a small, specific legal expense but a reminder of litigation risk; unlikely to materially impact results alone but negative for near?term sentiment. Read More.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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