Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF $XLE Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLE. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 436.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,060,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,102,000 after buying an additional 2,672,508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1,540.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,323,000 after buying an additional 1,392,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,971,000 after buying an additional 832,778 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,296,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,610,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,526,000 after buying an additional 673,700 shares during the period.

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Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Price Performance

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,505,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,403,242. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF is a State Street exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index, before expenses. The index is designed to provide broad representation of the energy sector within the S&P 500, covering companies in the oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services industries. Component companies are selected from the S&P 500 universe based on general industry classification, and the Energy Select Sector Index is one of eleven Select Sector Indexes that together comprise all S&P 500 constituents.

See Also

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