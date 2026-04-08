Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $43.13 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,324 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 66,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $359.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

More Bank of America News

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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