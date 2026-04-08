Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $31.28 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

Linde Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LIN opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $510.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

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