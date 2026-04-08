Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.7% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $344.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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