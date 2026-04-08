Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($105.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a diversified media company primarily engaged in the ownership, operation and licensing of radio broadcast stations across the United States. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, the company provides local and regional audiences with a mix of music, news, talk and sports programming designed to serve diverse demographic markets. Through its portfolio of stations, Beasley generates advertising revenues by offering on-air spots, sponsorships and promotional partnerships to national and local advertisers.

In addition to traditional over-the-air programming, Beasley Broadcast Group offers digital services that include live audio streaming, podcast production, mobile apps and website content for many of its radio brands.

Further Reading

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