MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

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MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $232.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $209.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 29.14%.MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

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MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

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