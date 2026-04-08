Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 106,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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