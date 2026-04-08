Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Price

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.43.

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Blackstone Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Blackstone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone closed its flagship opportunistic private credit fund (COF V) at over $10 billion, hitting the hard cap and showing strong investor demand for BX’s credit franchise; this supports future fee revenue and validates strategy execution. Business Wire: Blackstone Closes Fund

Blackstone closed its flagship opportunistic private credit fund (COF V) at over $10 billion, hitting the hard cap and showing strong investor demand for BX’s credit franchise; this supports future fee revenue and validates strategy execution. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone is part of a consortium with Tinicum that agreed a takeover for UK aerospace supplier Senior Plc (~£1.4B), illustrating BX’s continued deal-making and ability to deploy capital in buyouts. Reuters: Senior Plc Takeover

Blackstone is part of a consortium with Tinicum that agreed a takeover for UK aerospace supplier Senior Plc (~£1.4B), illustrating BX’s continued deal-making and ability to deploy capital in buyouts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary argues BX is a discounted opportunity and that valuation compression may mask intact earnings power — useful for long-term investors but not new corporate developments. Seeking Alpha: Discounted Opportunity

Analyst and investor commentary argues BX is a discounted opportunity and that valuation compression may mask intact earnings power — useful for long-term investors but not new corporate developments. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analysis highlights BX’s asset-management scale and dividend yield (?3.7%), framing the current pullback as a potential buying window for income-oriented investors. Seeking Alpha: Asset Management Thesis

Additional analysis highlights BX’s asset-management scale and dividend yield (?3.7%), framing the current pullback as a potential buying window for income-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target on BX from $158 to $118 and maintained a neutral rating, signaling reduced near-term upside expectations from a major institutional analyst. AmericanBankingNews: Goldman Lowers PT

Goldman Sachs cut its price target on BX from $158 to $118 and maintained a neutral rating, signaling reduced near-term upside expectations from a major institutional analyst. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $122 and moved to a neutral rating, joining other firms that have trimmed expectations amid BX’s recent share-price decline. Benzinga: Piper Sandler Lowers PT

Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $122 and moved to a neutral rating, joining other firms that have trimmed expectations amid BX’s recent share-price decline. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction reflects a significant six-month selloff (~32% reported) and headlines about “stumbling” shares tied to fund-closing dynamics — investor concern centers on near-term valuation and growth visibility despite the firm’s fundraising wins. Yahoo Finance: Buy, Sell, or Hold

About Blackstone

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Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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