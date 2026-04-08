Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Trading Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) was down 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.63 and last traded at GBX 10.63. Approximately 282,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,547,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.10.

Centaur Media Stock Down 12.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.59. The company has a market cap of £1.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Centaur Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News. It also offers The Lawyer, which provides intelligence to legal market.

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