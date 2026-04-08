Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 23,030 shares.The stock last traded at $18.37 and had previously closed at $18.02.

Pop Mart International Group Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

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Pop Mart International Group Company Profile

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Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

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