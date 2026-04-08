Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,029 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 2.1% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $723.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $718.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.80. The company has a market cap of $336.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.27 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.