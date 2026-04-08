Seascape Capital Management Sells 1,029 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 2.1% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE:CAT opened at $723.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $718.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.80. The company has a market cap of $336.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.27 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT
Caterpillar News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2027 EPS estimate for Caterpillar, which supports a stronger near?term earnings outlook and helps justify current multiples. Zacks estimate raise
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ industry outlook and related coverage highlight that Caterpillar is benefiting from infrastructure and mining demand, plus a strong backlog — factors that underpin revenue visibility despite tariff pressures. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators (IBD Leaderboard) are flagging Caterpillar as a stock to watch amid a potential market rally, increasing investor attention and momentum interest. Leaderboard trimmed, But…
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ sector commentary lists CAT among construction/mining equipment names worth watching despite a weak industry rank, signaling confidence in Caterpillar’s relative strength. 3 Construction & Mining Equipment Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q1 2026 EPS estimate slightly (to $4.41 from $4.46), a small revision that may temper near?term expectations but does not materially change consensus full?year estimates. Zacks estimate cut
- Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar and Bobcat have filed patent?infringement suits against each other, introducing legal uncertainty, potential costs, and reputational risk that could pressure the stock if disputes escalate. Caterpillar, Bobcat sue each other
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis questioning whether it’s “too late” to buy after a ~161% one?year surge highlights valuation concerns; stretched multiples increase downside sensitivity if growth slows. Is It Too Late To Consider Caterpillar?
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
Further Reading
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