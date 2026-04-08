MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDA. Morgan Stanley upgraded MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank upgraded MDA Space to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MDA Space from C$61.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MDA Space from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.88.

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MDA Space Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MDA opened at C$39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of -0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$20.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.31.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. MDA Space had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of C$499.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MDA Space

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Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that’s been in our DNA since day one.

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