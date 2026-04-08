Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

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Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.71. 32,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $80.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $189.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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