iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $369.91 and last traded at $367.82, with a volume of 2610307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.76.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 4.3%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.10 and its 200-day moving average is $316.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.53.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.2079 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.
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