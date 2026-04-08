Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$137.77 and last traded at C$137.21, with a volume of 5774663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$148.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.00.

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Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

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Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

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