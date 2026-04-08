Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.46 and last traded at $215.8750, with a volume of 110653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

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Plexus Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $291,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,887,083.84. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,921,557.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,732.60. The trade was a 42.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 28.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth about $6,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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