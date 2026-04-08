Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.

COMP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Get Compass alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Compass Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Compass stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,746,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,716,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Compass has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 2.62.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.