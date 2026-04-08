Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Chiyoda Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $7.95. Chiyoda shares last traded at $7.8210, with a volume of 1,501 shares changing hands.

Chiyoda Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of -0.21.

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Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 156.91% and a net margin of 16.68%.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation (OTCMKTS: CHYCY) is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of energy- and infrastructure-related plants. The company’s core business activities span upstream, midstream and downstream projects, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, petrochemical complexes and refining units. Chiyoda provides turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation support, maintenance and optimization solutions for industrial clients worldwide.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Yokohama, Chiyoda has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, technically complex projects under challenging environmental and regulatory conditions.

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