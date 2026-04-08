Barclays Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $66.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. 1,210,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,056,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

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Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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