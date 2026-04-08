Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 315 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTEC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 330 to GBX 340 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 315 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.

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ConvaTec Group Trading Up 4.9%

Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group

Shares of LON CTEC traded up GBX 10.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 224.80. The stock had a trading volume of 37,214,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason sold 291,149 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234, for a total transaction of £681,288.66. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

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