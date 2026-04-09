Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 978,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,036. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

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About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

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Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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