Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.90. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 36,652 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.7%

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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