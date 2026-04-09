American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

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American Express Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.35. 843,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,243. American Express has a 52 week low of $238.52 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Company Profile

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American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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