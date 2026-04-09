Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.000–1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.3%

ALK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,862. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

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Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,789.64. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,039.54. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alaska Air Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alaska Air Group this week:

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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