Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.000–1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.3%
ALK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,862. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,789.64. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,039.54. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 56,945 shares of company stock worth $3,204,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Alaska Air Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alaska Air Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alaska announced a high-visibility marketing push as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach, increasing seasonal capacity to Palm Springs and running immersive promotions that could boost brand awareness and discretionary travel demand. Alaska Airlines returns to the desert as the official airline of Coachella and Stagecoach
- Positive Sentiment: A Zacks feature highlighting bullish Wall Street views suggests some analysts remain optimistic on ALK, which can support the stock if positive analyst commentary or upgrades follow. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Alaska Air (ALK): Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research has nudged up its Q4 2026 and FY2028 EPS forecasts modestly (Q4 to $1.39; FY2028 to $9.18), a data point that could be interpreted positively for longer?term profitability — but Zacks kept a negative overall stance on the name.
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded ALK from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” a high?profile sell-side downgrade that typically pressures the stock as investors pick up on recommended exits. Zacks Downgrades ALK to Strong Sell
- Negative Sentiment: A Zacks article explicitly urged investors to “avoid” ALK, citing rising fuel costs, soft demand in key markets and steep earnings estimate cuts — factors that directly hit airline margins and near?term earnings visibility. Here’s Why Investors Should Avoid Alaska Air Group Stock for Now
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks added ALK to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list on April 8, amplifying negative broker attention and likely contributing to recent share weakness. New Strong Sell Stocks for April 8th
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces noting that ALK “sank” in recent trading highlight the market reaction to the combination of downgrades and macro pressures (fuel/demand), reinforcing downward momentum. Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here’s Why
Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.
The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.
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