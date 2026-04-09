Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.340-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.210-2.210 EPS.

Carnival Price Performance

Carnival stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 2,616,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.51. Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%. Analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Carnival to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Carnival from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on CUK

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 4,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 803,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 786,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $4,260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the period. KCM Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $36,648,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.