JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $22.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

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SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 1,134,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. SLM had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 26.04%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. SLM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $118,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 118.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

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SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

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