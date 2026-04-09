Crown (NYSE:CCK) CEO Timothy Donahue Sells 7,500 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,570 shares in the company, valued at $48,149,850. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.37. 411,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

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Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Crown by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Crown by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

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Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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