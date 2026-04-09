JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $5.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

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Oportun Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $214.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.48 million. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oportun Financial

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 54,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $266,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,128.20. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 19,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $94,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 225,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,772.80. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,902 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,899,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 651,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 457,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

Further Reading

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